Local Contestants Will Remember Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek For Inspiring Curiosity

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Local Contestants Will Remember Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek For Inspiring Curiosity

Local Contestants Will Remember Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek For Inspiring Curiosity

For some it was empowering to call out the answers in their living room.

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports


