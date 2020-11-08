Local Contestants Will Remember Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek For Inspiring Curiosity
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:20s - Published
2 minutes ago
Local Contestants Will Remember Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek For Inspiring Curiosity
For some it was empowering to call out the answers in their living room.
WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the answer-and-question game show Jeopardy! has died at age 80,...
The Verge - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
NPR • Newsmax • CBS News • FOXNews.com
Many pay tribute to late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek; BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe...
USATODAY.com - Published
11 hours ago
Following the death of longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, fans of the show are wondering what...
FOXNews.com - Published
1 day ago
Related videos from verified sources
Celebrities Pay Tribute To 'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek After a brave fight, "Jeopardy!" host and Canadian icon Alex Trebek lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. Eugene Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis and more celebrities from around the world pay.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:40 Published 32 minutes ago
Alex Trebek Donated 62 Acres Of Open Space Near Runyon Canyon Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who passed away over the weekend, was a major advocate for conservation, as evidenced by a significant donation of land he made in the Hollywood Hills over 20.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:25 Published 5 hours ago