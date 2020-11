Jeff Van Drew, Josh Shapiro Reelected



Get the latest developments from CBSPhilly.com. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:40 Published 3 days ago

Todd Fuhrman predicts Buffalo will outlast Seattle in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE



Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are taking on Josh Allen and the Bills, and Todd Fuhrman is going against the grain, predicting Buffalo will outlast Seattle in Week 9. Hear him break down Buffalo's.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:44 Published 6 days ago