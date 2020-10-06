Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Of The 74 Million Essential Workers In The US, All Are At Risk Of Severe COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Of The 74 Million Essential Workers In The US, All Are At Risk Of Severe COVID-19

Of The 74 Million Essential Workers In The US, All Are At Risk Of Severe COVID-19

More than 74 million Americans--and those they live with--are at increased risk for severe COVID-19.

An analysis published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine reveals those 74 million are classified as 'essential workers' in the US.

Researchers say the workers' risk is based on disease risk guidelines developed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UPI reports that of the more than 157 million workers across the country, 72% are in jobs deemed essential by the US Department of Homeland Security.

What's more, UPI reports over three-fourths of all essential workers are unable to work at home.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vitamin A, E, D Deficiencies Linked To Illnesses, Including COVID-19 [Video]

Vitamin A, E, D Deficiencies Linked To Illnesses, Including COVID-19

An increase of vitamins A, E and D may reduce a person's risk for breathing and respiratory conditions. The added benefits of the supplements may even protect you against the flu and COVID-19...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
New relief fund for grocery store workers [Video]

New relief fund for grocery store workers

A nationwide relief fund for grocery store workers is now on hold due to high demand. Kendal Jackson and United Way started the two million dollar fund for those on the front lines.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published