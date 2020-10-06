Of The 74 Million Essential Workers In The US, All Are At Risk Of Severe COVID-19

More than 74 million Americans--and those they live with--are at increased risk for severe COVID-19.

An analysis published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine reveals those 74 million are classified as 'essential workers' in the US.

Researchers say the workers' risk is based on disease risk guidelines developed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UPI reports that of the more than 157 million workers across the country, 72% are in jobs deemed essential by the US Department of Homeland Security.

What's more, UPI reports over three-fourths of all essential workers are unable to work at home.