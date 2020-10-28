Sixth employee tests positive for coronavirus at Colbert County Courthouse

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 8 minutes ago

Within the last hour we learned a sixth person who works at the colbert county courthouse tested positive for coronavirus.

Right now -- the probate judge's office is closed but the rest of the courthouse is open.

This afternoon -- the u-s surpassed another milestone in its battle against the coronavirus.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began has surpassed ten-million.

The u-s not only has more reported cases than any other nation in the world - but the outbreak is also spreading faster than ever.

It only took 10 days for the u-s to add another million cases.

Alabama added 980 new cases in the last 24 hours.

There are now close to 174 thousand confirmed cases and another more than 31 thousand probable cases.

Close to 29 hundred people have died from the virus.

Thank you for joining us.

I'm najahe sherman.

And i'm dan shaffer.

We're going straight to waay31's breken terry.

She is live outside of the courthouse after speaking with several county officials about the recent outbreak in cases, breken?

Right now, we know five employees from the probate judge's office, including probate jugde daniel rosser and one employee from the board of registrars office have all tested positive.

I breifly spoke with probate judge rosser this morning.

He was coughing and said he wasn't up for an interview but did give me some details on this outbreak.

Judge rosser said he and others believe the outbreak is connected to the election.

Both the probate judge's office and the registar's office worked hand in hand on the election last tuesday.

He said it was after that when employees started getting sick.

County administrator roger creekmore said everyone who is sick did work the election and they are keeping an eye on other departments in the courthouse but believe this is isolated to these two departments.

Creekmore said they have germ killing uv lights in the courthouse, hand sanitizer, and other cleaning supplies.

He said right now commissioners are not considering closing the courthouse but monitoring the situation.

Live in tuscumbia bt waay31.

