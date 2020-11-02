Cousin Sal talks Steelers’ chances at AFC after they defeated his Cowboys in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE

Global  
 

For a minute, it looked like Cousin Sal's Dallas Cowboys would pull off the upset of the season by putting an end to the Pittsburgh Steelers' winning streak, but Big Ben led his team to comeback and win the Week 9 game, bringing their record to 8-0.

Hear whether Cousin Sal likes the Steelers' chances at winning the AFC east after their come-from-behind defeat of Dallas.


