Pandemic Hits Grim Milestone Of 50 Million Positive COVID Cases Worldwide

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Pandemic Hits Grim Milestone Of 50 Million Positive COVID Cases Worldwide
CBS4's Nancy Chen reports on the search for a COVID vaccine.

US Reports 100000-plus New Covid Cases For 5th Day; Biden Launching Action Plan

With more than 100000 new coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Sunday, the fifth...
RTTNews - Published

World Covid cases hit 50 million mark

The coronavirus has hit another sobering milestone, with more than 50 million positive cases...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Of The 74 Million Essential Workers In The US, All Are At Risk Of Severe COVID-19 [Video]

Of The 74 Million Essential Workers In The US, All Are At Risk Of Severe COVID-19

More than 74 million Americans--and those they live with--are at increased risk for severe COVID-19. An analysis published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine reveals those 74 million are classified as..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Pfizer says early COVID-19 vaccine data show 90% efficacy rate [Video]

Pfizer says early COVID-19 vaccine data show 90% efficacy rate

As cases of coronavirus in the U.S. surpass the 10 million mark, Pfizer says early vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:58Published
Vermont Urges Residents to Stay Home for the Holidays As U.S. Sees Record Uptick in COVID- [Video]

Vermont Urges Residents to Stay Home for the Holidays As U.S. Sees Record Uptick in COVID-

“I know this is difficult news, especially around the holidays," the governor said.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:58Published