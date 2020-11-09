Pandemic Hits Grim Milestone Of 50 Million Positive COVID Cases Worldwide

Of The 74 Million Essential Workers In The US, All Are At Risk Of Severe COVID-19More than 74 million Americans--and those they live with--are at increased risk for severe COVID-19. An analysis published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine reveals those 74 million are classified as..
Pfizer says early COVID-19 vaccine data show 90% efficacy rateAs cases of coronavirus in the U.S. surpass the 10 million mark, Pfizer says early vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later..
Vermont Urges Residents to Stay Home for the Holidays As U.S. Sees Record Uptick in COVID-“I know this is difficult news, especially around the holidays," the governor said.