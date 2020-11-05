“There will be a recount”

Global  
 

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Georgia Secretary of State's Office believes they will be asked to recount their votes.

Wait weather this is the 41nbc news at six good evening and thanks for joing us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I m tucker sargent.

Shelby coates will join us shortly.

Our top story tonight at 6: the georgia secretary of state s office believes they will be asked to recount their votes.

41nbc s peyton lewis went to a c1 3 b13 local elections office today to show what that process would look like.

"our job is to and thi afternoon, senators kelley loeffler and david perdue called for secretary of state brad raffensperger s resignation.

He released a statement saying in part quote: "the voters of georgia hired me and the voters will be the one to fire me.

As secretary of state, i ll continue to fight every day to ensure




