Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philadelphia Health Officials Anyone In Large Crowd Recently To Quarantine

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Philadelphia Health Officials Anyone In Large Crowd Recently To Quarantine

Philadelphia Health Officials Anyone In Large Crowd Recently To Quarantine

People filled the streets recently to protest the election and celebrate Joe Biden's victory.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia's Top Health Officials Says City Considering Additional COVID Restrictions [Video]

Philadelphia's Top Health Officials Says City Considering Additional COVID Restrictions

Dr. Tom Farley says the city is seeing surges in weekly cases counts.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:37Published
Philly Election Officials Plan To Take Steps To Keep Voters Safe From COVID-19 [Video]

Philly Election Officials Plan To Take Steps To Keep Voters Safe From COVID-19

Philadelphia's health commissioner says voters should wear masks and stand six feet apart.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:36Published
Large crowd of protesters gather in Philadelphia after Walter Wallace shooting [Video]

Large crowd of protesters gather in Philadelphia after Walter Wallace shooting

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published