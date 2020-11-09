Video Credit: WMGT - Published 6 days ago

Deputies arrested Ronald Green Junior in connection to the triple murder in East Macon.

Man arrested for triple homicide in Macon

Bibb county coroner leon jones says a triple homicide this weekend ... brings the county to 43 homicides.

And this ties 20 as one of the dealiest years on record.

Deputies arrested 51-year-old ronald green junior in connection to the triple murder in east macon.

They found him sunday morning at a hotel on arkwright road.

Investigators say he broke into a boarding house on mccall road saturday night... and "bludgeoned" the three victi with a sharp object.

Coronor jones says these killings are not the result of poverty or the lack of economic development ..

But the result of anger and conflict.

Multiple families are destroyed.

I talked to mr. novak sister this morning she is in east hampton connecticut, this lady is in pieces, rightfully so.

This is our city, i say it all the time.

This is our city now we are getting a nickname little c1 3 b13 atlanta that s not funny to me.

Or little chicago, that s not funny deputies found a male and female victim inside