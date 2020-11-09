Local organizations team up to give kids a little holiday cheer

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 10 minutes ago

Local organizations are partnering to give holiday cheer to local kids.

Is this wednesday.

Local organizations are partnering together to give holiday cheer to kids around the valley.

Kadel's hallmark shoppe... duke energy..and united way of the wabash valley are coming together.

They're giving the "reindeer in here" book and plush toy sets to kids.

The sets will go to 5 different schools and organizations around the valley.

The principal at benjamin franklin elementary says she hopes families will enjoy the gifts!

"and this will be exciting for their families that may, espeacially with the pandemic... not be able to afford these little extra gifts at christmas time and holidays" this opportunity this this opportunity was made possible thanks to the "duke energy