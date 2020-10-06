Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Heat for the Holidays’ contest giving away a new heating and air system

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
‘Heat for the Holidays’ contest giving away a new heating and air system
Are you or someone you know in need of a new heating and air system?

- are you or someone you know in- need of a new heating and - air system?

- geiger heating and air, trane - and your very own wxxv news - 25 are partnering together to - give one lucky family - a heating unit just in time for- the holidays.

- the name of the contest is "hea for the holidays" and the lucky winner will be announced on our- morning show december - 16th.

- this will make the sixth year - that brian younger has- participated in the contest.- - "i had no idea of how many people didn't - have one or had one that didn't- work.

There's so many people- just making - due.- or puttying window units in - certain rooms or heating with a- fire- you know being down here we - don't need heat a lot but it- still gets cold in the- mornings on in the evenings,.i- had no idea there was this much- of aneed for- systems to be given away".

- - - to register, visit our website- w-x-x-v 25 dot com and click on- "heat for the holidays' link an enter some basic information.

-




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Can Heaters Spread the Coronavirus? [Video]

Can Heaters Spread the Coronavirus?

As temperatures start to drop, new questions start to arise, should we be concerned about the coronavirus spreading through heating systems? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:22Published