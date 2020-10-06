‘Heat for the Holidays’ contest giving away a new heating and air system

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 day ago

Are you or someone you know in need of a new heating and air system?

- geiger heating and air, trane - and your very own wxxv news - 25 are partnering together to - give one lucky family - a heating unit just in time for- the holidays.

- the name of the contest is "hea for the holidays" and the lucky winner will be announced on our- morning show december - 16th.

- this will make the sixth year - that brian younger has- participated in the contest.- - "i had no idea of how many people didn't - have one or had one that didn't- work.

There's so many people- just making - due.- or puttying window units in - certain rooms or heating with a- fire- you know being down here we - don't need heat a lot but it- still gets cold in the- mornings on in the evenings,.i- had no idea there was this much- of aneed for- systems to be given away".

- - - to register, visit our website- w-x-x-v 25 dot com and click on- "heat for the holidays' link an enter some basic information.

