Shoot! Couple Who Aimed Weapons At BLM Protesters Sue Photographer For 'Trespassing'

Personal injury attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey were photographed aiming firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters this summer from their pristine lawn.

Photographer William Greenblatt has since sent a cheeky $1,500 bill to the couple for attempting to profit off one of his photos of the incident.

According to Gizmodo, the couple apparently was selling Christmas cards with autographed copies of the photo on them.

The McCloskeys counterattacked last week with an upwards-of-$100,000 lawsuit for alleged trespassing, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress.

They went after not only Greenblatt, but news outlet UPI, and even print-your-own merchandise company, Redbubble.

For each count, the couple asks for over $25,000 in damages.

Authorities indicted the McCloskeys last month with a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon, and a misdemeanor charge of tampering with a weapon.