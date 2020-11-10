Municipal Corporation sets up 2nd Micro Composting Centre in Bhubaneswar

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:05s - Published
In a bid to ensure proper management of wet waste, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is setting up Micro Composting Centre (MCC) in the city.

At ward no 32 and 33 near Jharpada, BMC dedicated 2nd MCC on November 09.

BMC has planned to complete construction of as many as 32 MCC out of the proposed 43 by end of December, to ensure proper management of wet waste in the city.

The BMC will set up total 43 MCCs in the city, where municipal waste can be converted into compost to ensure proper solid waste disposal.

These centres can process up to five tonnes of wet every day.


