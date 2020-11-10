Georgia voting controversy

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 8 minutes ago

Republican Senators calling for the Secretary of State to step down after the voting controversy.

In georgia are now calling for secretary of state brad raffensperger to step down.

News 12's winston reed has the details.

A joint statement released by senators david purdeu and kelly loeffler says quote "the secretary of state has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections.

He has failed the people of georgia, and he should step down immediately."

Purdue and loeffler go on to say that legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should not.

"the facts are the facts, regardless of outcomes."

Statewide voting system implementatin manager says election officials top priority is accuracy.

"getting our count right andgiving accurate information so that the end of the day, everybody regardless of who who side won and who side lost, understands that in georgia we had an actual accurate outcome."

While the possiblity of georgia turning blue may be a shock to some, sterling says it's a developing trend.

"none of this was sudden.

There was a very close race for gonerner in 2018.

We saw people getting elected gwinnet and dekalb county ofr the last few years."

Raffensperger responded to senator purdue and loeffler in a statement saying quote quote "i'll continue to fight every day to ensure fair elections in georgia, that every legal vote counts, and that illegal votes don't count."

Reporting in georgia winston reed news 12 now.

As