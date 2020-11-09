Blue Ivy Carter Narrates 'Hair Love' Audiobook
On Monday, 'Hair Love' author Matthew A.
Cherry took to Twitter to preview a clip from the audiobook.
In the clip, 8-year-old Carter can be heard narrating.
Upon hearing the clip, Gabrielle Union praised the collaboration.
The widely-successful story about a father learning to do his daughter's hair won an Oscar for best animated short earlier this year.
'Hair Love' is also set to become a TV series on HBO Max.
Fans can listen to the new audiobook featuring Blue Ivy Carter via Audible