Blue Ivy Carter Narrates 'Hair Love' Audiobook

On Monday, 'Hair Love' author Matthew A.

Cherry took to Twitter to preview a clip from the audiobook.

In the clip, 8-year-old Carter can be heard narrating.

Upon hearing the clip, Gabrielle Union praised the collaboration.

The widely-successful story about a father learning to do his daughter's hair won an Oscar for best animated short earlier this year.

'Hair Love' is also set to become a TV series on HBO Max.

Fans can listen to the new audiobook featuring Blue Ivy Carter via Audible


