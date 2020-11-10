Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southwest Ranches A Soggy Mess After Rainbands From Eta Sweep Through

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Southwest Ranches A Soggy Mess After Rainbands From Eta Sweep Through
CBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports on the impact from the storm.

You Might Like