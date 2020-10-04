A Quiet Place to get spin-off movie? Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:42s - Published 3 minutes ago A Quiet Place to get spin-off movie? John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place’ is set to get a spin-off helmed and written by Jeff Nichols, which will be connectd to the events of the hit horror flick. 0

