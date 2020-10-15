Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 minutes ago

West point police are seeing report after report of car burglaries.

West point police are seeing report after report of car burglaries... investigators are totally surprised at the timing but there are things you can do to protect your property.

A string of car burglaries have plagued a community here in west point in recent days.

And west point police chief avery cook is urging residents to make sure their cars are locked before calling it a night.

Tis the season for car burglaries in west point... sot - avery cook - police chief - west point pd "usually this time of the year..

Thanksgiving season.

Christmas season.

Every year we have burglaries increase, mainly auto theft.."

Cook believes burglars are searching for high end items..

Sot - avery cook - police chief - west point pd "they are looking for guns and money..

Cash money..

They find either one of those they'll take..

But the hot topic now is guns.."

Bridge stand up and the hot spot for robbers is here on avalon street according to chief cook.

And the next street over on belvedere avenue..."

Sot - avery cook - police chief - west point pd "pick a neighborhood go from house to house and they would just check the cars to see if they are unlocked.

And if that cars is unlocked they will go through the car and whatever is valuable they will take it out."

And it was in the wee hours friday morning..

When bj powell says his wife's car was one of the many vehicles the thieves hit.

Sot - lg powell - west point "when i came outside i looked in my wife's car in the glove compartment was wide open and papers were laying everywhere.

So i told her there's someone break into the car?

Then i said well they done broken into that one, that one, that one they done broke into 4 or 5 around here."

Reporting in west point bobby martinez wcbi news.

And anyone with any information regarding these burglaries... you are asked to contact the west point police or the golden triangle crime stoppers...