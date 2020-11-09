COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise, Local Experts Urge Patience
Drugmaker Pfizer announced Monday that early data showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.
Biden Covid Advisory BoardJust hours after good news of a promising vaccine rolled in, the Biden-Harris trasition team today announced appointees to its covid-19 advisory board. According to the Washington Post, at least two of..
Experts: free vaccine could cost you in the long runBoth President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden have promised a free vaccine to all Americans. Economics Professor Victor Claar at Florida Gulf Coast University says that cost could..
Pandemic Hits Grim Milestone Of 50 Million Positive COVID Cases WorldwideCBS4's Nancy Chen reports on the search for a COVID vaccine.