WCBI NEWS at SIX 11/09/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 7 minutes ago

An argument in the middle of the street in broad daylight turns deadly.

Now, columbus police are searching for an accused killer.

Our cash matlock spoke with police chief fred shelton.

He joins us live from the columbus police department with more.

Cash?

Lowndes county coroner greg merchant says 24- year-old tarcari tyshun walker is the victim in today's shooting.

The gunfire happened at the intersection of 22nd street and 7th avenue north, just after noon today.

Police chief fred shelton says investigators believe walker was shot in the street and ran onto the front porch of a nearby home.

Walker died at the scene.

This was no random shooting, though.

Shelton says he believes walker and the suspect knew each other, since walker freely walked up to the jeep and engaged in an argument.

While early in the investigation, shelton says officers have started searching for a suspect.

"right now we're still trying to develop suspects.

We are asking the public, if they do have any information concerning this or any other crimes, we're looking for a red or a burgandy jeep.

A red or burgandy jeep drive by a single black male.

So if anyone has any information, or anything that could help us in this investigation, we would be glad to get it."

This is an on-going investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the golden triangle crimestoppers.

Reporting in columbus, cash matlock, wcbi news.

Tense moments today at aliceville elementary after a report of shots fired at the school.

Pickens county sheriff todd hall says the call came in about 2 pm.

Through the investigation it appears some shots may have been fired near the school campus but not at the exact location.

Hall tells wcbi two people were taken into custody for questioning.

He says those two unidentified people do not have a connection to the school.

No one was injured in the incident.

There was a large police presence at the scene.

We have a call into aliceville police for comment.

Oktibbeha county deputies make an arrest after a weekend shooting.

Taylor hill is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say the shooting happenedhappened on artesia road this past saturday.

One person was shot and was later released from the hospital.

Deputies tell wcbi a large crowd was at the home where the shooting occurred.

The investigation continues to determine what sparked the gunfire.

Another arrest is expected in the case.

Top a former caledonia water department employee is accused of using town equipment and money to help his bank account.

Barrett baggett was recently indicted by a lowndes county grand jury for embezzlement.

State auditor shad white's office says baggett was issued a demand letter for more than 31 hundred dollars when he was arrested today.

Baggett is accused of charging contractors and construction companies for work he ordered on-the-clock town employees to perform.

The investigation started after a contractor reported receiving a strange invoice from baggett.

Investigators also found a construction site where they believe baggett was preparing to continue his alleged scheme.

If convicted, baggett faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

A mugshot was not available today.

Off top two columbus teens are facing child sex crime charges.

16-year-old joel and 18-year-old joshua guyton are both charged with two counts of sexual battery.

A lowndes county grand jury recently indicted the duo.

Prosecutors believe the alleged incidents happened back in july.

The reported victims were 10 and 11 at the time.

No court date has been set.

Mugshots for the guyton's were not available today.

West point police are seeing report after report of car burglaries... investigators are totally surprised at the timing but there are things you can do to protect your property.

Wcbi's bobby martinez talks with a victim of one of the break- ins and law enforcement.

A string of car burglaries have plagued a community here in west point in recent days.

And west point police chief avery cook is urging residents to make sure their cars are locked before calling it a night.

Tis the season for car burglaries in west point... sot - avery cook - police chief - west point pd "usually this time of the year..

Thanksgiving season.

Christmas season.

Every year we have burglaries increase, mainly auto theft.."

Cook believes burglars are searching for high end items..

Sot - avery cook - police chief - west point pd "they are looking for guns and money..

Cash money..

They find either one of those they'll take..

But the hot topic now is guns.."

Bridge stand up and the hot spot for robbers is here on avalon street according to chief cook.

And the next street over on belvedere avenue..."

Sot - avery cook - police chief - west point pd "pick a neighborhood go from house to house and they would just check the cars to see if they are unlocked.

And if that cars is unlocked they will go through the car and whatever is valuable they will take it out."

And it was in the wee hours friday morning..

When bj powell says his wife's car was one of the many vehicles the thieves hit.

Sot - lg powell - west point "when i came outside i looked in my wife's car in the glove compartment was wide open and papers were laying everywhere.

So i told her there's someone break into the car?

Then i said well they done broken into that one, that one, that one they done broke into 4 or 5 around here."

Reporting in west point bobby martinez wcbi news.

And anyone with any information regarding these burglaries... you are asked to contact the west point police or the golden triangle crime stoppers... a lee county couple are accused of depriving their newborn baby of basic medical care.

37 year old david fisher junior and 35 year old nina gebhart are charged with felony child abuse and deprivation of necessities with harm.

Lee county sheriff jim johnson says his office received a tip about a baby in need of medical attention at the couple's guntown trailer last wednesday.

Sheriff johnson said these photos show the condition of the trailer, which he described as deplorable.

The couple reportedly said there was no child in the residence and claimed gebhart was still pregnant.

Deputies returned thursday evening and found a newborn, who was in need of urgent medical attention.

The child was taken to nmmc and the couple arrested.

"we found out this particular individual had this child in this condition without any medical help whatsoever, even to the point the umbilical cord was cut with a razor blade by the father, these individuals have lengthy lengthy criminal history.

Thank goodness for the public getting involved and asking for our help and quick reaction from the sheriff's department to save this child" sheriff johnson says the infant is expected to be ok.

Fisher was arrested in august for his role in a fake kidnapping that the sheriff says was all part of a plot to extort money.

Both fisher and gebhart are each being held on a one million dollar bond first look stinger as warmer weather continues, the chance for a few showers will return by the middle portion of the week.

We'll also be watching the path of tropical storm eta, which remains uncertain at this time.

It appears we'll be in for another cool down by the beginning of next week.

Tropical update: tropical storm eta is lingering near the florida keys, bringing heavy rain and wind to some areas.

As of now, the storm is expected to continue eastward into the gulf before making a sharp turn to the north and bringing more impacts to northern florida.

There is still a chance that the storm continues westward further into the gulf, so we'll need to continue watching.

The mississippi state department of health is reporting 516 new covid-19 cases.

In a bit of positive news, no new deaths are being reported today.

710 people remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected symptoms. 177 of those patients are in i.c.u.'s across the state.

A majority of the cases continues to be in the 25-39 age group in mississippi.

More than 25 hundred of the people that have died in the state were over the age of 65.

Over 105 thousand people are presumed recovered.

This means there are about 16 thousand 600 presumed active cases in the state.

Off top three local school districts are sending some students home in response to covid- 19 or close contact cases.

All 6th grade students in the starkville school district were moved to virtual effective today.

In a letter to parents, the district cited two positive cases and eight close contacts that significantly impacted the teaching staff for 6th grade at the partnership middle school.

The district has not determined a return date for the students.

Last week, the pontotoc school district announced junior high school students will transition to a virtual format beginning tuesday after watching covid cases and close contact numbers.

And because of an increase in covid-19 cases and quarantines, houlka attendance center announced all 7th thru 12th grade students have been moved to paper packets to be completed at home.

Stinger a north mississippi high school is one of the 31 chosen for a pilot program that helps students who are looking to take the act college entrance exam.

Wcbi's allie martin tells us about the "jumpstart test prep" program and what it means for nettleton high school.

The jumpstart program is funded by the legislature, its goal is to get high school juniors prepared for the act exam early next year.

"with the act, if we can get their scores up, it creates money, in college, scholarships for the students."

When justin hollis became principal of nettleton high school two years, one of his top priorities was to help students improve their act scores.

He believes jumpstart will do just that.

Act is the entrance exam used by most colleges and universities to make admissions decisions.

Juniors will have act prep every day.

And in december, when the school gets the materials, plans call for 30 to 35-minute daily learning modules, focusing on the english portion of the act test.

Cassandra bowen teaches act prep classes and believes the jumpstart program will be a big help to students.

"we do practice quizzes, talk a little bit about the parts they are lower in, so i'm anxious to see how these modules will help increase their scores."

And as hollis points out, higher act scores also help the entire school.

"it is part of our accountability model so that helps the school as well."

This is the first year for the jumpstart test prep program.

Next year the school hopes to expand to other areas, such as math and science.

In nettleton, allie martin, wcbi news juniors will start the act learning modules on december seventh.

Students are encouraged to take the act as many times as possible, in order juniors will start the act learning modules on december seventh.

Students are encouraged to take the act as many times as possible, in order to get the best score.

Stinger as warmer weather as warmer weather continues, the chance for a few showers will return by the middle portion of the week.

We'll also be watching the path of tropical storm eta, which remains uncertain at this time.

It appears we'll be in for another cool down by the beginning of next week.

Tropical update: tropical storm eta is lingering near the florida keys, bringing heavy rain and wind to some areas.

As of now, the storm is expected to continue eastward into the gulf before making a sharp turn to the north and bringing more impacts to northern florida.

There is still a chance that the storm continues westward further into the gulf, so we'll need to continue watching.

Monday night: skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight, keeping our temperatures mild.

Lows will be in the mid 60s with a light southeasterly wind.

Tuesday: we'll start off the day mostly cloudy with some showers possible anytime after noon.

It won't be a complete washout, but keep the umbrella ready.

Highs will be in the mid 70s with southeasterly winds 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night: off- and-on light showers will continue overnight tuesday into wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky.

Some occasional thunder is possible.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: morning showers will give way to drier conditions by the afternoon and evening, but clouds will continue through the day.

Highs will still be in the mid 70s.

Thursday-friday: nicer weather will return for the end of the week as skies become mostly sunny to stinger mississippi state football suffers a setback... next in sports why their postponed matchup with auburn didn't come matchup with auburn didn't come as much of a surprise... the sec announced that mississippi state's matchup with number 20 auburn originally scheduled for nov.

14 is postponed due to positive covid-19 tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the msu fb program.

This result doesn't come as much of a shock to the bulldgos program... head coach mike leach said they were one positive test away from having to reschedule last week's matchup with vanderbilt..

And recently went over the threshold for positive tests... leach shared his thoughts... the contact tracers are adding up too and that's one of the biggest hits.

We've got several guiys who aren't even positive who are playing video games because they were next to somebody and in a lot of cases they never get it.

That's what we are operating under.

Our country is becoming less free tyhan it used to be and im not going to share my thoughts on that but i definitely have some thoughts and a lot of people have the same thoughts that i do.

Coming off a bye week feeling fresh, ole miss gets ready to hit the field again this weekend taking on s-e-c east foe, south carolina.

Both teams enter the game with a 2-4 record, but the game cocks should not be taken lightly after upsetting #24 ranked auburn earlier this season.

Head coach lane kiffin has a lot of respect for this team.....especially their defense....led by another former nick saban disciple, will muschamp.

"got some really good defensive players kind of like kentucky i guess maybe.

Will does a great job of using multiple.

A lot of different disguises and pressures that alabama tree.

That nick saban tree of defensive guys."

Kick-off is slated for 6:30 saturday night.

The playoffs tend to bring the best out of the competition... and our top 5 plays of the week show just that!

Let's see who cracked the list..... #5 west point #5 west point hosting center hill....chris ivy heaves one downfield....shawn melton with the moss over 2 db's....greenies win #4 eupora taking db's....greenies win #4 eupora taking on madison st.

Joe's....ty murphy hits the outside with blockers....77 yards later he's in the endzone for 6...eagles win and advance #3 caledonia versus louisville....darriu s triplett doing what he does best.....a 70 yard td of his own down the sidelines....but the powercats get the win #2 gordo hosting brooks....hunter oglen jumps the pass perfectly and puts it into overdrive!!

90 yard interception return for a td!!

Green wave advance #1 and our top play....tcps playing west lowndes....the holiday brothers doing it big!!

Khi holiday hits little bro layth holiday on the double reverse pass for a td!!!

Eagles win.... when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

You are watching wcbi news the global covid-19 pandemic is changing how people can give this holiday season.

Now, the salvation army is adapting to help raise money for its kettle bell campaign.

You will still hear the bells and see some of the famous red kettles at some stores but the numbers are significantly reduced.

Donation boxes will be placed at store checkout locations.

The campaign kicked off today, which is earlier than in year's past.

The salvation army in columbus hopes to raise 65 thousand dollars this year.

Volunteers will be taking extra measures to keep people safe while they ring the bell.

The salvation army is also encouraging people to donate online or using your smart phone at store registers.

You can find more information on our website... wcbi dot com.

Last look stinger