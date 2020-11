Pfizer said Monday that human trials suggest its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 infections in people not known to have had the virus already.



Related videos from verified sources Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective



Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:08 Published 13 minutes ago Infectious Disease Expert At Pitt, UPMC Weighs In On Pfizer Vaccine



Pfizer's vaccine still has to be approved by the FDA. The drugmaker says it plans to seek emergency use authorization as soon as the final data shows it is safe, which is what other researchers,.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:44 Published 14 minutes ago Pfizer Announced That Their COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective



A local Colorado man has taken part of the vaccine trial that Pfizer is working on. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:29 Published 38 minutes ago