Habitat for Humanity needs more furniture donations for Almeda Fire victims

Habitat for Humanity says that its furniture center for those who lost homes in the September fires is running low on needed items.

The donation center says it is in critical need for more furniture items because they are running dangerously low.

The donation center has moved everything out of storage and into the store.

What is in the store is all that is left.

Habitat for humanity is now turning to the community asking for help.

We have a big need for dressers.

We can provide one, one table and chairs and that will suit a family, but everybody really needs a dresser.

So, um, it's been our most in demand item and unfortunately the hardest one to come across.

So dressers is definitely thoms also said they are in big need for lamps, side tables, couches and dining room tables with chairs.

