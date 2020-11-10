Out In The Ring Documentary movie - LGBTQ+ wrestling

Out In The Ring Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After years in production, the long awaited trailer for buzzed about LGBTQ+ wrestling documentary OUT IN THE RING has officially launched online.

OUT IN THE RING explores the rise and history of LGBTQ+ professional wrestlers and representation in the sport.

Using a combination of interviews with LGBTQ+ wrestling talent, allies and historians, OUT IN THE RING uncovers the unique history of the industry and the rise of visibility for performers and fans around the world.

Featuring appearances from legends of the past (Susan Green, Pat Patterson), veteran journeymen (Sgt.

Dickson, Iggy”Madness” Mendoza), current stars as seen on TV (Sonny Kiss, Mike Parrow, Kiera Hogan, Diamante, Charlie Morgan), rising and current independent stars (AC Mack, Kaitlin Diemond, EFFY, Billy Dixon, The Dark Sheik), amazing allies (Lisa Marie Varon, Zack Sabre Jr., SoCal Val) and important wrestling experts/historians (Vandal Drummond, Greg Oliver, Bertrand Hebert, Wade Keller).

Featuring over 2 dozen LGBTQ+ wrestling talents and friends of the community plus rare archival images and clips of dozens more OUT talents, OUT IN THE RING, is the first documentary to take a deeper look at this under focused segment of wrestling.

Their struggles are real; Homophobia, transphobia, biphobia, racism, xenophobia, depression, addiction, injury, misogyny, gender identity, etc.

The documentary is the directorial debut feature of Ryan Bruce Levey.

The film is produced by Brad Webb and Ryan Bruce Levey for RBL Films. It is slated for a festival launch in May 2021.