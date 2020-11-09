Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Other vaccines like chickenpox, measles, and polio all hover in the 90% and higher effective range.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech made the announcement Monday, says Business Insider.

The partnership is the first to report positive results from the final stage of clinical trials.

The shot was found to prevent COVID-19 decently in the 94 study cases of the disease observed.