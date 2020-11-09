Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective

Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Other vaccines like chickenpox, measles, and polio all hover in the 90% and higher effective range.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech made the announcement Monday, says Business Insider.

The partnership is the first to report positive results from the final stage of clinical trials.

The shot was found to prevent COVID-19 decently in the 94 study cases of the disease observed.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer’s early data shows vaccine is more than 90% effective

The drug maker Pfizer announced on Monday that an early analysis of its coronavirus vaccine trial...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •NewsyNew Zealand HeraldCBC.caJust JaredCBS 2Upworthy


Dow surges 1,400 points to intraday record as Pfizer says vaccine effective

U.S. stocks surged Monday after Pfizer said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Coronavirus vaccine 90% effective, say Pfizer and German company BioNTech

A vaccine jointly developed by German company BioNTech and US firm Pfizer has proven to be 90%...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Related videos from verified sources

What Pfizer’s Vaccine News Means For Us [Video]

What Pfizer’s Vaccine News Means For Us

Pfizer’s experimental vaccine looks to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19. The effective rate sits right at 90% and there are no apparent safety problems, reports HuffPost. However, to be..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
COVID Conversation: Dr. Aileen Marty Reacts To Pfizer's Vaccine Announcement [Video]

COVID Conversation: Dr. Aileen Marty Reacts To Pfizer's Vaccine Announcement

Pfizer said Monday that human trials suggest its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 infections in people not known to have had the virus already.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:25Published
COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise, Local Experts Urge Patience [Video]

COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise, Local Experts Urge Patience

Drugmaker Pfizer announced Monday that early data showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:37Published