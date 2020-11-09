Pfizer announces more information about COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% EffectivePfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. Other vaccines like chickenpox, measles, and polio all hover in the 90% and higher effective range. Pfizer and..
COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise, Local Experts Urge PatienceDrugmaker Pfizer announced Monday that early data showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.
Pfizer Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective, Seeking Emergency AuthorizationPublic health officials announced more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois Monday, but experts say there may be a light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.