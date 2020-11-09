Global  
 

Pfizer announces more information about COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Pfizer announces more information about its COVID-19 vaccine.

'Incredibly exciting' vaccine news puts Australia on track for 2021 rollout

But experts caution more information on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine candidate's safety and...
The Age - Published

Pfizer & BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Efficacy Rate Above 90% In Interim Analysis

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said the first set of results from the phase 3 COVID-19...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Drugmaker Shares Soar on Pfizer COVID Vaccine Claims

Pfizer Inc. said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, a major...
Newsmax - Published


Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective [Video]

Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. Other vaccines like chickenpox, measles, and polio all hover in the 90% and higher effective range. Pfizer and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise, Local Experts Urge Patience [Video]

COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise, Local Experts Urge Patience

Drugmaker Pfizer announced Monday that early data showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:37Published
Pfizer Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective, Seeking Emergency Authorization [Video]

Pfizer Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective, Seeking Emergency Authorization

Public health officials announced more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois Monday, but experts say there may be a light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:53Published