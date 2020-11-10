Friends react to lack of charges in Sweet Home Jet-Ski accident

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 4 minutes ago

We first reported friday that no charges will be filed against the jet ski operator involved in the death of a 6 year old sweet home boy it's been a little more than 3 months since the accident..

And as kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome shows us..

Those who know the families say it's been a mix of community and faith getting them through.

"we react with the emotions that we know; the anger, the despair, that hoplessness sometimes, but it is that faith that can only come from god."

Emma jerome: "nelia taraski is the principal at little promises, the pre school zach and kennedy both attended.

She says it's a combination of faith and community that is making a tragic situation something manageable.

" she says every time she see's an article about the accident which killed 6 year old zach maynard and badly injured 6 year old kennedy swenson... it's hard.

Nt "your heart stops for one second" but she also says even after learning no charges were being filed against the jet ski operator who was involved in the accident... she feels at peace she says she knows the families are rooted in faith as well "i hope... that's my prayer.

I cannot speak for them, but i hope they really know that the community's here for them" the two kids were struck by an out of control jet ski back in july at foster lake in sweet home after the operator fell off.

In a letter from the linn county district attorney's office to the detective on the case - they explained that although this was a tragic accident -- there was no crime committed it reads in part "sadly, tragic accidents happen daily.

However, not all rise to the level of a crime, no matter how grave the consequences.

One could potentially be negligent in their actions and cause a tragic result, without necessarily being "criminally negligent".

Nelia: "it is that faith that carries you through all the worst moments and it is my prayer that they can find peace" taraski said that zach's birthday just passed and a few places in town honored the little guy -- he would