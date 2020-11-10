Mosul Movie

Mosul Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back.

Based on true events, this is the story of the Nineveh SWAT team, a renegade police unit who waged a guerrilla operation against ISIS in a desperate struggle to save their home city of Mosul.

Coming November 26, 2020 on Netflix Based on true events chronicled in a New Yorker article.

Co-produced by the Russo brothers (“Avengers: Endgame”).