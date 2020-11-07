Kamala Harris makes history as first-ever woman of color vice president-elect

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

The 2020 election has been historical in so many ways, but one of the biggest involves vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

She became america's first female, first black and first south asian vice president- elect.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma withrow shows us what this means to some of lane county's smallest residents.

Emma: it's difficult to define how the majority of america is feeling after the election results were announced... but kids always seem to make things really simple to understand.... and here at the eugene science center the little girls i spoke with all had a similar feeling.... which was hopeful.

"when i saw her i got teary eyed, because its so meaningful, it makes me feel like i can do anything."

And for many of the girls i spoke with... political party wasn't even discussed... for them the election was more about who could best represent them.

"we've alwasy had men as presidents, we've never had a lady president, and so i feel like if we had a woman president it would show guys that hey we can do the same things you can do" and with harris' unique background she represents a new face of political power..

Which some say was much needed in america.

"you don't see that as often as we want it to happen, so when you see that, and other little girls hopefully admire that, i think is a huge inspiration in that sense."

So regardless of party lines... these little girls were just excited to see someone elected who gives them hope for their own future.

"i kinda hope i'm the first woman president" emma: coming up at 6 you'll hear from some oregon state university students who told me what kamala harris being elected as the first ever woman of color vp means for america and where we're at as a country.

Reporting in eugene emma withrow kezi 9