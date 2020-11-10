Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Homeless during Tropical Storm Eta

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Homeless during Tropical Storm Eta

Homeless during Tropical Storm Eta

Homeless during hurricane season.

Tonight we're doing a check in on those who braved eta from outside and the services that the county says are on the way.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/9/20 10 PM [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/9/20 10 PM

Eta continues moving southwest away from Florida

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:29Published
Southwest Ranches A Soggy Mess After Rainbands From Eta Sweep Through [Video]

Southwest Ranches A Soggy Mess After Rainbands From Eta Sweep Through

CBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports on the impact from the storm.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published
Eta leaves behind flooded roads and power outages across Southwest Florida [Video]

Eta leaves behind flooded roads and power outages across Southwest Florida

Eta leaves behind flooded roads and power outages across Southwest Florida

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:01Published