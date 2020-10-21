Former Biloxi Shucker Devin Williams NL Rookie of the Year

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 minute ago

Out.- - former biloxi shucker devin - williams burst onto the scene,- in 20-20... having already won- the national league reliever of- the - year.

- and now... the jackie robinson- rookie of the year award, in- the n-l... the seventh relief - pitcher to ever win it... and - the - first to do so... without - recording a single save.- the milwaukee brewers right-- hander was lights out, on - the mound... leading all m-l-b- relievers, with a 0.33 e-r-a.

- he was also tied for the league- - - - lead... with 53 strikeouts.

- williams also struck out 53 - percent of the batters he - faced... breaking the previous- single-season record, of 52.5..- set by aroldis chapman, in- 20-14.- and of course... the 26-year-ol- did most of his damage, with hi- "air-bender"... a pitch that' gripped like a change-up... but- breaks