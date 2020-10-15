Global  
 

LSU-Alabama game in doubt due to COVID-19

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Saturday night’s LSU-Alabama game could be on hold after a number of COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Tigers.

Season.- - and perhaps a fifth game... wit- l-s-u and alabama now in doubt,- due to covid-19... after a- number of positive cases were - reported- by the tigers.- at today's press conference, ls- head coach ed orgeron called- the situation, "fluid" after placing a number of players in- quarantineas a result of the- positive tests.

- saturday's game in baton rouge- would match lsu against the - number one ranked alabama - crimson tide.

- coach orgeron would not provide- specific numbers of - players impacted, but he did sa- it was going to be- challenging with the guys




