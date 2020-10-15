LSU-Alabama game in doubt due to COVID-19

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 minute ago

Saturday night’s LSU-Alabama game could be on hold after a number of COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Tigers.

- saturday's game in baton rouge- would match lsu against the - number one ranked alabama - crimson tide.

- coach orgeron would not provide- specific numbers of - players impacted, but he did sa- it was going to be- challenging with the guys