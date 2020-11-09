Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saints Report: Saints dominate Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Saints Report: Saints dominate Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football

Saints Report: Saints dominate Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football

History always remembers the winning team, but history also has a way of remembering how legends do head-to-head against other legends.

- history always remembers the- winning team... but history als- has a way of remembering how- legends do head-to-head...- against other legends.- in the case of the new orleans- saints and quarterback- drew brees... that memory... is- turning out to be a pretty good- one.- - - - - - having already beaten tampa bay- in tom brady's first-ever game- as a buccaneer... the black and- gold doubled down, in week 9...- with a dominating 38-3 victory,- on sunday night football.

- that gives the saints a half- - game lead, atop the n-f-c - south...- and a two-game lead... in this- year's head-to-head match-ups.- and get this... prior to- sunday... brady had never lost- to the same - team twice, in the same regular- season... going 20 years in - new england... without getting- swept by the bills, dolphins- or jets.- dating back to college... brees- is now 5-2 all-time, against- brady... and even took back the- all-time passing touchdown- record... with 564... to brady'- 561.- - "to be part of a team like this to be able to - play in games like this, i mean- you're talking about two of the- greatest quarterbacks - to ever play the game going - head-to-head, and i just don't- want to stop and move past- this moment because this is - history.

And the fact that all- of us get to be a part of this,- it's- - - - just an amazing experience and- to be able to come out- victorious both times,- i've just got to give credit to- the man above because it's a- blessing in itself - no - matter who would've won - it's - blessing to be a part of this.- second, i've just got - to say who dat!"

- - - the saints return to the- mercedes-benz superdome, in - week 10... to host the san- francisco 49ers, at 3-25 p-m- sunday... on w-x-x-v news 25 on- - - - fox.- - now just to give you an idea...- as to how rare sunday's - performance was, as it pertains- to t-b-12... and trailing - by at least 31 points in a- game... it's only happened two- other times.- yesterday's demolition was the- worst loss of his career... - and the six-time super bowl - winner hasn't trailed that- badly... in more than six years- - another rare feat... throwing a- least four more touchdown - passes than tom brady, in a - single game... dating back to - 2001.

- it's only happened three- times... with drew brees- accounting for two of those - games... on sunday... and all - the way back in 2009... as well- as alex




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NFL Prop Picks For Saints vs. Buccaneers: The Leonard Fournette Over To Bet Sunday Night

Sean Koerner highlights his favorite NFL prop bets for the Sunday Night Football showdown between the...
Upworthy - Published

Marcellus Wiley explains why the Bucs shouldn’t be worried after blowout loss to Saints | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley explains why the Bucs shouldn’t be worried after blowout loss to Saints | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a 38-3 blowout loss vs Drew Brees and the New Orleans...
FOX Sports - Published

Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin officially active for Sunday Night Football - NBC Sports

The Saints and Buccaneers each listed a wide receiver as questionable to play on Friday’s injury...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Marcellus Wiley explains why the Bucs shouldn't be worried after blowout loss to Saints | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Marcellus Wiley explains why the Bucs shouldn't be worried after blowout loss to Saints | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a 38-3 blowout loss vs Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night football. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Brady's Bucs were..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:07Published
Lil Nas X Debuts Comedic Trailer for New Single 'Holiday' | Billboard News [Video]

Lil Nas X Debuts Comedic Trailer for New Single 'Holiday' | Billboard News

Lil Nas X embraces a little "Holiday" magic in the comedic trailer for his new single, which first aired during the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game Sunday night (Nov. 8) on NBC.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:09Published
Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady's 'awful' performance in WK 9 blowout to Saints | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady's 'awful' performance in WK 9 blowout to Saints | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady struggled in his first game with Antonio Brown against the New Orleans Saints last night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up only 3 points against the Saints 38 and Brady threw 3 picks with just..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:34Published