Saints Report: Saints dominate Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football

- history always remembers the- winning team... but history als- has a way of remembering how- legends do head-to-head...- against other legends.- in the case of the new orleans- saints and quarterback- drew brees... that memory... is- turning out to be a pretty good- one.- - - - - - having already beaten tampa bay- in tom brady's first-ever game- as a buccaneer... the black and- gold doubled down, in week 9...- with a dominating 38-3 victory,- on sunday night football.

- that gives the saints a half- - game lead, atop the n-f-c - south...- and a two-game lead... in this- year's head-to-head match-ups.- and get this... prior to- sunday... brady had never lost- to the same - team twice, in the same regular- season... going 20 years in - new england... without getting- swept by the bills, dolphins- or jets.- dating back to college... brees- is now 5-2 all-time, against- brady... and even took back the- all-time passing touchdown- record... with 564... to brady'- 561.- - "to be part of a team like this to be able to - play in games like this, i mean- you're talking about two of the- greatest quarterbacks - to ever play the game going - head-to-head, and i just don't- want to stop and move past- this moment because this is - history.

And the fact that all- of us get to be a part of this,- it's- - - - just an amazing experience and- to be able to come out- victorious both times,- i've just got to give credit to- the man above because it's a- blessing in itself - no - matter who would've won - it's - blessing to be a part of this.- second, i've just got - to say who dat!"

- - - the saints return to the- mercedes-benz superdome, in - week 10... to host the san- francisco 49ers, at 3-25 p-m- sunday... on w-x-x-v news 25 on- - - - fox.- - now just to give you an idea...- as to how rare sunday's - performance was, as it pertains- to t-b-12... and trailing - by at least 31 points in a- game... it's only happened two- other times.- yesterday's demolition was the- worst loss of his career... - and the six-time super bowl - winner hasn't trailed that- badly... in more than six years- - another rare feat... throwing a- least four more touchdown - passes than tom brady, in a - single game... dating back to - 2001.

- it's only happened three- times... with drew brees- accounting for two of those - games... on sunday... and all - the way back in 2009... as well- as alex