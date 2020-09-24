Doctor weighs on on Pfizer vaccine

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Surge./// when pfizer pharmaceutica ls began clinical trials with its new coronavirus vaccine, the hope was it would be at least fifty percent effective.

Turns out the vaccine is ninety percent effective.

So, cbs radio medical contributor and clinician dr. brian mcdonough is exceedingly upbeat!

When news broke this morning that pfizer's new covid vaccine is 90?

"*percent effective?

"*?

"*?

"*?

"* cbs medical contributor dr. brian mcdonough was beyond upbeat this is excellent news.

Especially when you consider that we have 120 to 130?

"*thousand cases everyday n the united states and we are losing 200 people everyday in the united states.

This is something we need and we need right away.

The good doctor cautions that we are still months away from being able to vaccinate nationwide?

"*?

"*?

* that the vaccine is so statistically effective blew mcdonough away.

Afterall, pfizer researchers were hoping clinical trials would reveal the vaccine was at least 50?

"* percent effective if it's 90 percent effective, it's probably better than any flu vaccine we've ever had and it certainly will act rapidly.

When you look at something like the measels vaccine, that was like 95 to 97?

"*percent effective and we essentially mcdonough, though, points out that the vaccine can only do a number on covid?

"*19 if the nation buys in.

The doctor says there has been a lot of skepticism and anti?

"*science talk over the last few years.

The doctor says the importance of this vaccine needs to be explained