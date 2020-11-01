|
|
|
The U.S. has more than 10 million new COVID-19 cases
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Dr. Kleper De Almeida with JFK Medical Center said he's not surprised by recent data released that within a ten-day time period the U.S. added one million new positive cases of COVID-19.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|