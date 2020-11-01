Global  
 

The U.S. has more than 10 million new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Kleper De Almeida with JFK Medical Center said he's not surprised by recent data released that within a ten-day time period the U.S. added one million new positive cases of COVID-19.


US Reports 100000-plus New Covid Cases For 5th Day; Biden Launching Action Plan

With more than 100000 new coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Sunday, the fifth...
Europe's COVID-19 infections double in five weeks, total cases cross 10 million

Europe has reported more than 1.6 million new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days.
Over 126,000 COVID-19 cases reported in U.S., a new single-day record

The United States saw more than 126,000 new COVID-19 infections Friday, setting a record for new...
In today's health headlines we talk about some how there are now more than 10 Million COVID cases reported since the start of COV-19 in the spring. Also, less drugs for HIV patients allow people to..

"The increase in cases being seen across Tarrant County reflects both more people being out in groups, not wearing masks or socially distancing enough and the weather cooling down, driving people..

Public health officials announced more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois Monday, but experts say there may be a light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.

