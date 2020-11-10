Five area volleyball players recognized by AVCA
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Osage, Mabel-Canton and Stewartville were
West on wednesday.// (?
"(?
"(?
"(kaleb?
"(?
"(?
Volleyball coaches association released its 2020 all?
"*region teams with five area athletes being recognized.
In region six... ellie bobinet ?
"* dani johnson ?
"* and paige kisley from the state champion osage green devils make up three of the four honorees from iowa.
And in region seven ?
"* honores include mabel?
"* canton's kenii mccabe and stewartville's erin lamb.
The a?
"*v?
"*c?
"*a wil announce the 2020 under armour all?
"* america teams on wednesday.///