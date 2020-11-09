Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

11pm Thompson-Hood veterans

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
11pm Thompson-Hood veterans

11pm Thompson-Hood veterans

Kentucky announces more deaths of veterans from Covid-19.

Governor Andy Beshear speaks.

Ots image:right covid-19 veteran deaths veterans coronavirus.jpg as the country, prepares to mark veterans day, on wednesday..

The state of kentucky..

Is announcing the deaths of more veterans, from covid-19.

Today, governor andy beshear..

Gave an update on the number of coronavirus cases, at the thomson-hood veterans center, in wilmore.

Accoring to the governor..

The outbreak started in octomber, with 3 veterans and 7 staff members, but as of today, because of community spread... there are now a total of 85 veterans, who have tested postive for covid-19 at the center.

Of those.... 40 have recovered..

And 22 veterans from the center have passed away.

"but because we we kentuckians have failed to stop community spread thus far we can't keep it out.

Of of places like this.

22 veterans from one facily.

Being lost.

That's hard, and and i hope again with veterans day coming up, we can do better by them."

According to the governor..

A total of 59 staff members have also according to the governor..

A total of 59 staff members have also tested positive for the virus..

49 have recovered, while ten are currently in quarantine.

The governor says there are daily tests and screenings for the virus at the facility..

And the rate of confirmed positives there, is going down.

Ots image:right spreading at record levels coronavirus kentucky1.jpg accross




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Veterans frustrated with growing delay in applications for disability benefits

Thousands of Canadian veterans have been left waiting for disability benefits because of a growing...
CTV News - Published

End The Government’s War On America’s Military Veterans – OpEd

End The Government’s War On America’s Military Veterans – OpEd The 2020 presidential election may be over, but nothing has really changed. The U.S. government...
Eurasia Review - Published

WWE honors United States Armed Forces on Veterans Day

WWE honors United States Armed Forces on Veterans Day WWE honors United States Armed Forces on Veterans Day
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Salute to Veterans 11/9/20 6 PM [Video]

Salute to Veterans 11/9/20 6 PM

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 00:44Published
Scams targeting veterans [Video]

Scams targeting veterans

Be aware of these scams targeting veterans.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published
Local woodworking clubs turning pens as mementos for the troops this Veterans Day [Video]

Local woodworking clubs turning pens as mementos for the troops this Veterans Day

Wednesday is Veterans Day, and woodworking clubs across Northeast Ohio have been busy “turning pens for the troops.”

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:25Published