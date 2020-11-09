11pm Thompson-Hood veterans

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

Kentucky announces more deaths of veterans from Covid-19.

The state of kentucky..

Is announcing the deaths of more veterans, from covid-19.

Today, governor andy beshear..

Gave an update on the number of coronavirus cases, at the thomson-hood veterans center, in wilmore.

Accoring to the governor..

The outbreak started in octomber, with 3 veterans and 7 staff members, but as of today, because of community spread... there are now a total of 85 veterans, who have tested postive for covid-19 at the center.

Of those.... 40 have recovered..

And 22 veterans from the center have passed away.

"but because we we kentuckians have failed to stop community spread thus far we can't keep it out.

Of of places like this.

22 veterans from one facily.

Being lost.

That's hard, and and i hope again with veterans day coming up, we can do better by them."

According to the governor..

A total of 59 staff members have also tested positive for the virus..

A total of 59 staff members have also tested positive for the virus..

49 have recovered, while ten are currently in quarantine.

The governor says there are daily tests and screenings for the virus at the facility..

And the rate of confirmed positives there, is going down.

