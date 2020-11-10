11pm Daniel Cameron Pennsylvania SOTVO 11.09.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron is joining other attorneys generals in challenging Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot extension.

Cameron is one of ten republican attorneys generals... who signed an amicus brief.... supporting a lawsuit..

Arguing that absentee ballots received after november third, should not be counted in pennsylvania.

The pennsylvania supreme court ruled last month that ballots could be counted if they were postmarked by election day and received by november sixth.

Republicans are in the process of appealing the ruling..

And are asking the u-s.

Supreme court to take the case.

Governor andy beshear says he has a problem with cameron's decison,.

"i have real concerns of using kentucky dollars and kentucky lawyers and tax payer money, to challenge a result in a different state, for which we had no interaction with we had no part in collectin any evididence on.

If there's an issue in a pennsylvania election then let pennysyvlania deal with it."

According to attorney general cameron..

Legal matters like the one involving pennsylvania ,set a judicial precedent ,that not only affects the presidential election, but future elections as well.