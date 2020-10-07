Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Nikol Pashinyan announces ‘painful’ agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict.

Blame game continues as Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders speak exclusively to Euronews Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan discussed the flare-up in violence in Nagorno-Karabakh during exclusive interviews with Euronews.

Indiscriminate shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict could amount to war crimes, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday as she urged Armenia..

President Ilham Aliyev says Azerbaijan has taken Shusha, but Armenia says fighting is ongoing.

“It’s true, isn’t it. They’ve taken Hadrut.” Five weeks into the current war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Irina Safaryan, 28, knew that Azerbaijani forces had..

Azerbaijan says military in Karabakh second city Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian leadership said on Monday it had lost control of the mountain enclave's second-largest city and that Azeri forces were closing in on Stepanakert, its seat of power.

Russia said Monday that one of its military helicopters was shot down in Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two servicemen.The incident occurred..

It comes after six weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians in the disputed enclave.

Armenia and Azerbaijan announced an agreement early today to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under a pact signed with Russia that..

Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region...

By Murad Muradov To assess the role of Russia in the current hot phase of the Nagorno-Karabakh...

In an agreement brokered by Russia, Azerbaijan won many of the concessions it has sought for decades...