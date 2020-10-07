Global  
 

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Nikol Pashinyan announces ‘painful’ agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict.


Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh war

 Armenia and Azerbaijan announced an agreement early today to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under a pact signed with Russia that..
Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia sign Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

 It comes after six weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians in the disputed enclave.
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia

 Russia said Monday that one of its military helicopters was shot down in Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two servicemen.The incident occurred..
Two killed as Russian military helicopter downed in Armenia

 A surface-to-air missile downed a Russian Mi-24 gunship, Russia's military says.
Azerbaijan says military in Karabakh second city [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian leadership said on Monday it had lost control of the mountain enclave's second-largest city and that Azeri forces were closing in on Stepanakert, its seat of power.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates a new generation of displaced Armenians

 “It’s true, isn’t it. They’ve taken Hadrut.” Five weeks into the current war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Irina Safaryan, 28, knew that Azerbaijani forces had..
Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan 'takes key town' in Armenia conflict

 President Ilham Aliyev says Azerbaijan has taken Shusha, but Armenia says fighting is ongoing.
The UN warns of possible war crimes in ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

 Indiscriminate shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict could amount to war crimes, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday as she urged Armenia..
Blame game continues as Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders speak exclusively to Euronews [Video]

Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan discussed the flare-up in violence in Nagorno-Karabakh during exclusive interviews with Euronews.

Facing Military Debacle, Armenia Accepts a Deal in Nagorno-Karabakh War

In an agreement brokered by Russia, Azerbaijan won many of the concessions it has sought for decades...
Russia And The Second Nagorno-Karabakh War – Analysis

Russia And The Second Nagorno-Karabakh War – Analysis By Murad Muradov To assess the role of Russia in the current hot phase of the Nagorno-Karabakh...
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to end fighting

Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region...
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan claims control of Shusha [Video]

Azeris celebrate after gov't announces the capture of Shusha city in the disputed region where it is fighting Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh town damaged by recent shelling [Video]

Footage released by the Armenian Unified Infocentre on Wednesday (November 4) appears to show buildings in the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Shushi damaged by recent shelling.

More lives claimed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict [Video]

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that..

