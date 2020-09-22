KARINA movie

KARINA movie trailer - Plot synopsis: “One of the most miraculous survival story of all time” Based on a true story In 2014, the story of Karina Chikitova, a 4-year-old girl from distant Yakutia, shocked the whole world.

A baby living in a remote village once mysteriously disappeared, along with her dog Naida.

Without warm clothes and shoes, Karina and her dog wandered in the impassable taiga full of insects and wild animals, without water and food.

The girl was missed only after 3 days.

Under the supervision of all the media, more than 70 volunteers conducted round-the-clock searches.

But 12 days have passed, and the girl has not yet been found, and even the most experienced rescuers have lost hope.

Everyone understood that only a miracle would allow finding a little child alive … and this miracle happened!

The story of a brave girl who survived in the deep taiga for 12 days inspires many and leaves many questions.

We decided to tell you this incredible story about the strength of the human spirit and unusual friendship.