Turmoil threatens Peru as Congress votes to impeach president

Turmoil threatens Peru as Congress votes to impeach president

Turmoil threatens Peru as Congress votes to impeach president

Martin Vizcarra says he will not challenge decision, as protesters take to streets to condemn impeachment.


Martín Vizcarra Martín Vizcarra

Peruvian Congress votes to impeach President Martín Vizcarra

 The president is impeached over allegations he handed out government contracts in return for bribes.
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: President of Peru ousted over alleged pandemic failings

 Peruvian lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly to remove President Martin Vizcarra from office, expressing anger over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and..
New Zealand Herald

Peru’s Congress to retry president for impeachment

 Peru’s Congress on Monday voted to try again to impeach President Martin Vizcarra for alleged “moral incapacity” after he survived a first attempt weeks..
WorldNews
Peru president survives Congress impeachment vote [Video]

Peru president survives Congress impeachment vote

Martin Vizcarra denied corruption and interfering in an investigation into government contracts awarded to a friend.

Peru Peru Country in South America

Peru reopens Machu Picchu to tourists after 8-month COVID closure [Video]

Peru reopens Machu Picchu to tourists after 8-month COVID closure

The crown jewel of Peru's tourist sites reopens after nearly eight months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Impeachment kicks out President Martín Vizcarra of Peru

Congress votes to remove centrist on bribery allegations after earlier attempt failed
