Counting of votes begins for 58 Assembly by-polls across 11 states

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:39s
Strong rooms are established in different locations of Madhya Pradesh and were opened on November 10 ahead of counting of votes for assembly by-polls.

Counting of votes began for by-polls in 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 states on November 10.

Counting of votes for by-polls in 28 assembly seats will begin from 8 AM.

The result will be declared on the official website of Election Commission of India.


Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

MP bypoll results: BJP's Scindia scores early points in battle of prestige against Kamal Nath

 As per the initial trends, BJP is leading in more than 14 seats, clearly shattering Kamal Nath's dream of returning to power in Madhya Pradesh.
DNA

Madhya Pradesh by-election results: Battle of prestige between Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath

 The counting of votes will take place from 8 am on Tuesday in the 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3, an official said on Monday. He..
DNA

Bypoll results 2020: Counting and results to be declared on 56 assembly seats in 11 states including MP

 Bypoll results 2020 to 56 assembly seats in 11 states will be declared on Tusday. Bypolls to the states of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka,..
DNA
Mahagathbandhan will form govt in Bihar with thumping majority: Congress's Avinash Pande [Video]

Mahagathbandhan will form govt in Bihar with thumping majority: Congress's Avinash Pande

Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 09, Congress Observer of Bihar and party's ex-general secretary, Avinash Pande said that Mahagathbandhan will form government in Bihar with thumping majority."Be it Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Karnataka or any other state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) runs series of horse-trading to come to power." "Confident there will be no such situation in Bihar. Situation on ground will be clear tomorrow and Mahagathbandhan will form government with thumping majority," he added.

Duration: 02:15

Election Commission of India Election Commission of India Election regulatory body of India

Bihar results: NDA leads on 97 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 82 [Video]

Bihar results: NDA leads on 97 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 82

As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 10:38 am on November 10, NDA is leading on 97 seats - BJP 53, JDU 39, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 82 seats - RJD 53, Congress 14, Left 14. BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Janshakti Party on four while AIMIM is ahead on two seats.

Duration: 01:26

Bihar polls: NDA leads on 32 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 21

 As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 9:40 am on Tuesday NDA is leading on 32 seats - BJP 20, JDU 9 and Vikassheel Insaan Party on 3 seats.
IndiaTimes

Bihar Election Results 2020: Here's how to check realtime poll results on EC's website, mobile app

 The Election Commission will be releasing the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 today and interested people can look for the results at the Election..
DNA

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020 live updates: NDA leading on 12 seats, RJD on 14

 Counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday with all real-time trends and results of elections being made on Election Commission of India's website.
DNA

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha to get results of Bihar legislative assembly polls

As the counting of votes gets underway tomorrow, Sonakshi Sinha will be glued to the results of the...
Mid-Day - Published


Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate [Video]

Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate

Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are..

Duration: 01:28
Bihar polls: Counting of votes begins for 243 Assembly constituencies [Video]

Bihar polls: Counting of votes begins for 243 Assembly constituencies

After three phases of voting for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, counting of votes will be held on November 10. The counting is likely to commence at 8 am. In order to maintain law and order, a..

Duration: 01:50
Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism? [Video]

Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?

One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US..

Duration: 12:23