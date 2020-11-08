Counting of votes begins for 58 Assembly by-polls across 11 states

Strong rooms are established in different locations of Madhya Pradesh and were opened on November 10 ahead of counting of votes for assembly by-polls.

Counting of votes began for by-polls in 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 states on November 10.

Counting of votes for by-polls in 28 assembly seats will begin from 8 AM.

The result will be declared on the official website of Election Commission of India.