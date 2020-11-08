Counting of votes begins for 58 Assembly by-polls across 11 states

Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 09, Congress Observer of Bihar and party's ex-general secretary, Avinash Pande said that Mahagathbandhan will form government in Bihar with thumping majority."Be it Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Karnataka or any other state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) runs series of horse-trading to come to power." "Confident there will be no such situation in Bihar. Situation on ground will be clear tomorrow and Mahagathbandhan will form government with thumping majority," he added.
As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 10:38 am on November 10, NDA is leading on 97 seats - BJP 53, JDU 39, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 82 seats - RJD 53, Congress 14, Left 14. BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Janshakti Party on four while AIMIM is ahead on two seats.
Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are..
After three phases of voting for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, counting of votes will be held on November 10. The counting is likely to commence at 8 am. In order to maintain law and order, a..