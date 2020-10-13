Shopian encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists neutralised in J and K's Kutpora

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chakura area of Shopian district on October 14. Speaking to media, J-K Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh said, "The encounter was on till sometime ago and so far two militants have been neutralised. The area is under search now as there could be more militants." "The operation is not over as such and more details on this will be available later," The DGP added. "Pakistan tries to infiltrate more terrorists before snowfall. Our security forces looking after the border security grid are thwarting Pakistan's attempts," he further stated.
Three teachers of a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA). The action was taken after some students and alumni of the institute were found to be involved in terror activities. Police said that 5-6 other teachers are under the scanner. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the school is affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami. However, the chairman of the institute reportedly rebutted the charges, claiming that many alumni of the school have also become doctors and police personnel. He said that the 13 people mentioned in a report had gone missing from their homes and not the school. Watch the full video for more.
Jammu and Kashmir Police, Ganderbal SSP K Poswal while speaking to ANI informed that the terrorists used mobile apps and social media to approach youth and drag them down the lane of terrorism. K Poswal said, "These are terrorist associates who are a part of a criminal conspiracy. They attacked BJP's vice president. We have alerted the people who were in their target and have also provided them protection. And we will try to nail the whole system. They used a mobile apps and social media to approach youth to join terrorism. Probe revealed more attacks were being planned and they were in touch with their associates in Pakistan. We've recovered 2 pistols, magazines and ammunition, detonators and Pakistani flag."
India is a country that carries in its abode, incredible stories of peace and brotherhood. Visuals of a Muslim celebrating Diwali and a Hindu observing Eid often make rounds on social media here. Celebrating this unity and togetherness between various communities along with promoting a healthy lifestyle, a cycle race was recently organized in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir. Carrying the message of peace, brotherhood and happiness, around 500 youngsters in Srinagar pedalled their way on the banks on Dal Lake. Named as 'Pedal for Peace', the race was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police and was first in more than a year following months of restrictions after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 and then COVID-19 induced lockdown from March this year, in the valley. Along with promoting the spirit of togetherness, the event also aimed to inculcate a healthy lifestyle among the youngsters as they are future of the nation as well as the 'Change makers'. The event included races for sub-junior boys and girls, junior boys and girls, senior men and women and veteran men. The Union territory's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha was the chief guest during the event. He appeared all enthused to witness such a huge participation of youth and later distributed prizes among the winners at Police Golf Course in Srinagar. Events like 'Pedal for peace' not just play a crucial role in creating awareness about health but also help in strengthening the bond of oneness among people no matter which caste or community they belong to.
Two unidentified terrorists were killed during an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The encounter broke out at Aribagh Mouchwa area of Budgam on October 27. Police and security..
Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces killed one more unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Hakripora area of Pulwama district on Tuesday, taking the total count of terrorists killed to..
