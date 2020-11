NDA ahead, but KC Tyagi concedes defeat for JD(U) | What Tyagi said | Oneindia News

The race to Bihar is a closely contested one.

Even as the Mahagathbandhan was leading in early trends as projected by the exit polls, the gap was closed towards mid-day, as NDA made improvements and mahagathbandhan was slightly behind.

The elections were too close to call at 11:30 am.

However, it is clear that the NDA alliance partner Janata Dal United has made some losses in seats, and conceding defeat JDU leader KC Tyagi said... #BiharElectionResults2020 #BiharElectionResultWithOneindia