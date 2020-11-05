Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nevada's secretary of state and attorney general stand by state's election process

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Nevada's secretary of state and attorney general stand by state's election process

Nevada's secretary of state and attorney general stand by state's election process

Nevada's secretary of state and attorney general stand by the state's election process.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nevada AG: our state has 'fair, free' elections

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, called threats of lawsuits from Republicans over...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Nevada AG calls out Utah's AG on twitter [Video]

Nevada AG calls out Utah's AG on twitter

Nevada's AG Aaron Ford calls out Utah's AG on Twitter over unsubstantiated claims of voting irregularities in the state.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published
Michigan Secretary of State Says Vote Counting Process Was Transparent & Secure [Video]

Michigan Secretary of State Says Vote Counting Process Was Transparent & Secure

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in Michigan as he was able to flip to the once red-leaning state, but President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit, questioning the validity..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:56Published
Nevada election results latest: Biden 50%, Trump 48% [Video]

Nevada election results latest: Biden 50%, Trump 48%

As the count continues in Nevada, the latest numbers from the state show Joe Biden with 670,344 votes and Donald Trump with 634,158 votes. Visit ktnv.com/election2020 for the latest.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:11Published