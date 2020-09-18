Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PlayStation 5 hardware quick review, installing more storage space, Spiderman: Miles Morales, Ryzen 5000 release

Video Credit: YTV SG - Duration: 07:05s - Published
PlayStation 5 hardware quick review, installing more storage space, Spiderman: Miles Morales, Ryzen 5000 release

PlayStation 5 hardware quick review, installing more storage space, Spiderman: Miles Morales, Ryzen 5000 release

This week:- We do a quick review of the PlayStation 5's hardware- We talk about how to expand the PlayStation 5's storage space- We do a quick review on Spiderman: Miles Morales- We talk about the release of AMD's Ryzen 5000- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases soon


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

10 Things To Remember Before Playing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Video]

10 Things To Remember Before Playing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 and its DLC left us with a number of unanswered questions! For this video, we’ll be looking at important plot details from “Marvel’s Spider-Man” and “The City that..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:56Published
Top 10 Changes to Expect From-Next Gen Consoles [Video]

Top 10 Changes to Expect From-Next Gen Consoles

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are almost here! For this list, we’re looking at the biggest changes you can anticipate as the gaming industry heads into the next generation of home consoles.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:53Published
Top 10 Biggest PS5 Showcase Announcements [Video]

Top 10 Biggest PS5 Showcase Announcements

We finally have prices and a release date for the PS5! For this list, we’ll be looking at the biggest reveals from Sony’s PlayStation 5 event, which took place on September 16, 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:09Published