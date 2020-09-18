PlayStation 5 hardware quick review, installing more storage space, Spiderman: Miles Morales, Ryzen 5000 release
Video Credit: YTV SG - Duration: 07:05s - Published
PlayStation 5 hardware quick review, installing more storage space, Spiderman: Miles Morales, Ryzen 5000 release
This week:- We do a quick review of the PlayStation 5's hardware- We talk about how to expand the PlayStation 5's storage space- We do a quick review on Spiderman: Miles Morales- We talk about the release of AMD's Ryzen 5000- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases soon