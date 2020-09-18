PlayStation 5 hardware quick review, installing more storage space, Spiderman: Miles Morales, Ryzen 5000 release

This week:- We do a quick review of the PlayStation 5's hardware- We talk about how to expand the PlayStation 5's storage space- We do a quick review on Spiderman: Miles Morales- We talk about the release of AMD's Ryzen 5000- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases soon



Related videos from verified sources 10 Things To Remember Before Playing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales



Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 and its DLC left us with a number of unanswered questions! For this video, we’ll be looking at important plot details from “Marvel’s Spider-Man” and “The City that.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:56 Published 3 weeks ago Top 10 Changes to Expect From-Next Gen Consoles



PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are almost here! For this list, we’re looking at the biggest changes you can anticipate as the gaming industry heads into the next generation of home consoles. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:53 Published on October 13, 2020 Top 10 Biggest PS5 Showcase Announcements



We finally have prices and a release date for the PS5! For this list, we’ll be looking at the biggest reveals from Sony’s PlayStation 5 event, which took place on September 16, 2020. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:09 Published on September 18, 2020