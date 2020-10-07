'BJP has nothing to lose, will only gain' says Narottam Mishra on MP by-polls

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra over by-polls in the state said that BJP has nothing to lose, it will only gain.

Mishra said, "BJP has nothing to lose, those who are losing ask them.

We will only gain and I heard Digvijaya Singh's statement.

If he's questioning EVMs, it means BJP is winning." Further taking a jibe on Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Narottam Mishra said that BJP will get majority and these two elderly are going to Delhi.

As per the latest trends of Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party has a lead on 17 seats, Congress on 9 and BSP is ahead on one seat.

28 seats voted in by-polls held in the state which has a 230-member Assembly.