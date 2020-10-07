'BJP has nothing to lose, will only gain' says Narottam Mishra on MP by-polls

Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections, and nothing in the past year had diminished Brand Nitish or burnished Brand RJD. He said that the JD(U) was losing only because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. When Tyagi spoke, the JDU-BJP combine was trailing behind the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Subsequently, the ruling coalition managed to pull ahead. Final results are still awaited. Watch the full video for more.
Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar on October 11 during a rally made a controversial statement by comparing the financial background of Kamal Nath and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Dinesh Gurjar said, "Kamal Nath is India's no.2 industrialist. Unlike Shivraj, he is not from a starved household. Shivraj had 5 acres of land, now he has thousands of acres as he has been drinking farmers' blood." Replying to this statement, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Kamal Nath ji was born with a golden spoon in his mouth and his party's legislator has said this. Is it a crime to be born poor? A CM from humble origins is what irks the Congress."
As the country is reeling under the threat of COVID-19, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra distributed face masks at New Market in Bhopal on October 06. Mishra recently came in for criticism over his remarks that he doesn't wear face masks in public. Speaking to mediapersons, he said, "We should understand that face mask is the treatment as well as the vaccine as of now."
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath on November 10 said that he is confident that voters of Madhya Pradesh will support truth and will safeguard the future of the state. "I am confident of the voters of Madhya Pradesh that they will support the truth and will safeguard the future of Madhya Pradesh," said Kamal Nath.
Strong rooms are established in different locations of Madhya Pradesh and were opened on November 10 ahead of counting of votes for assembly by-polls. Counting of votes began for by-polls in 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 states on November 10. Counting of votes for by-polls in 28 assembly seats will begin from 8 AM. The result will be declared on the official website of Election Commission of India.
Senior leader of Congress party, Digvijaya Singh raised question mark over Election Commission's action against former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath. "It's a strange order. After an advisory was given to him, he gave no further statements. The statement, which is being mentioned about, is from October 13. I think this order is unfair. We're contemplating as to what legal suggestion has to be taken," said Digvijaya Singh while talking to media. Election Commission had revoked the star campaigner status of Congress leader Kamal Nath, citing repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is under attack from the BJP after a SP candidate for the Gwalior bypoll alleged that the Congress leader asked him to withdraw his candidature. ‘Digvijaya Singh called me and told me to withdraw from upcoming by-polls. He said I will give you Councillor's ticket. I told him I won't withdraw and will contest,’ Roshan Mirza said. An audio clip of the alleged conversation has also gone viral on social media. BJP said that this shows the true colour of the Congress leader and said that Digvijaya Singh has always believed in management and not democracy. The Congress, however, countered saying that it is not unconstitutional to ask someone to withdraw and added that the Congress leader had not offered any monetary benefits to the SP leader Roshan Mirza. Voting on 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10. By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. Watch the full video for all the details.
LJP president Chirag Paswan slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over latter's remarks against EVM, saying the party questions the credibility of EVMs only when it is losing an election. "I will not comment on his statement, but whenever Congress or Grand Alliance people question the EVM, it means that they have accepted their defeat because they do not raise these questions where their government is formed," said Chirag over Rahul Gandhi on not afraid of Modi voting machine.
Citizens of Bihar are ready to choose their next state government as the assembly polls will kick start from October 28. The first phase will see 71 of the 243 seats go to polls. Polling parties in Gaya left for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPATs (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails) ahead of voting for the first phase of polling. Gaya's District Magistrate Abhishek Singh informed that more than 20,000 polling personnel and around 18,000 police officers have been deployed for smooth functioning of polling process. Bihar will vote in three phases of which first begins on October 28, and the next two phases of voting will take place on November 03 and November 08. Counting of votes will take place on November 11.
Thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital leading to reduced visibility in various areas. Air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi due to the presence of pollutants and smog. In order to put some control on the increasing pollution, state government had banned fire crackers ahead of Diwali. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that pollution, coming from other states, due to stubble burning is not in control of state government. Gopal Rai said, "Delhi government is making all efforts to reduce the pollution in the national capital. On the occasion of Diwali, the pollution coming from other states due to stubble burning is not in our control. But in order to prevent pollution because of fire crackers in Delhi, government has taken the step to ban crackers. If the central government had taken timely intervention to curb pollution due to stubble burning, then 35% to 45% of the pollution could have been reduced."
Delhi-NCR woke up to a grey morning as air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the sixth consecutive day. The city’s air quality index (AQI) reading on Tuesday morning was 487. The smog reduced the visibility to merely 300 meters in the morning affecting traffic. IMD said improvement in air quality was highly unlikely in the coming days. A combination of an extremely high number of stubble fires in Punjab, low to calm winds in the region and subsidence of air has led to Delhi recording ‘severe’ air quality since November 5. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR as well as much of north India till December 1. Watch the full video for more details.
