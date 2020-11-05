Global  
 

Left parties revival in Bihar? | Why can Left gain in Bihar? | Oneindia News

The Left parties appear to have had a resurgence in Bihar after faring poorly in the 2015 elections.

Of the 29 constituencies handed to the Left parties in the state elections this year, the CPI (M-L) contested on 19 seats, and the CPI and CPM on six and four seats respectively.

The Left's revival is interesting to note as it was believed to be a spent force in Bihar.

