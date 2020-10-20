Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first

COVID: Cured cases near 80-lakh mark



India's total cases surged to 85,91,731 after 38,074 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. 448 new deaths in last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,27,059 in the country. Currently, there are 5,05,265 active cases in India. Total cured cases stand at 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, total samples tested up to November 09 stands at 11, 96, 15, 857.

