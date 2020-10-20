Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and chef Prue Leith as they launched a shake up of hospital food in the NHS. Patients will be able to order food 24/7 as part of 8 recommendations accepted by the government from advisors including the Great British Bake Off judge. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move into Tier 2 "high" coronavirus alert level at one-minute past midnight on Saturday due to a rising rate of infections.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “door is open” to further discussionswith local leaders regarding business support, after the announcement thatGreater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.
India's total cases surged to 85,91,731 after 38,074 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. 448 new deaths in last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,27,059 in the country. Currently, there are 5,05,265 active cases in India. Total cured cases stand at 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, total samples tested up to November 09 stands at 11, 96, 15, 857.
Danny Dyer has told BBC Breakfast the coronavirus pandemic has proved “peoplewho went to Eton” are unable to run the country. The Eastenders actor said hewanted "working class people" who have “lived a real life” to be givenresponsibility for how the UK is run.
As coronavirus cases in the national capital surge once again, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital continues to treat virus infected patients free of cost. This COVID hospital at Ulan Batar Marg is..