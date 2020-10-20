Global  
 

Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first

Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast that a Covid-19 vaccine willbe given to staff and patients in care homes as a priority.


Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

PM serves up new hospital food

PM serves up new hospital food

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and chef Prue Leith as they launched a shake up of hospital food in the NHS. Patients will be able to order food 24/7 as part of 8 recommendations accepted by the government from advisors including the Great British Bake Off judge. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:53Published
Health Secretary: No child should go hungry

Health Secretary: No child should go hungry

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that no child should go hungry whileinsisting that millions has already been provided to councils to help theircommunities.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Health secretary confirms more cities to move to Tier 2

Health secretary confirms more cities to move to Tier 2

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move into Tier 2 "high" coronavirus alert level at one-minute past midnight on Saturday due to a rising rate of infections. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Matt Hancock: Door is open for further discussions over Covid-19 restrictions

Matt Hancock: Door is open for further discussions over Covid-19 restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “door is open” to further discussionswith local leaders regarding business support, after the announcement thatGreater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus updates: Colorado extends mask mandate for 30 more days; Minnesota set to tighten restrictions; 'Virus is winning' in Illinois

 Colorado extends mask mandate for another 30 days. Minnesota set to tighten restrictions. Israel to begin testing at airport. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Pfizer safety VP on COVID vaccine: no corners cut

 Pfizer's senior VP of drug safety says no corners were cut in the manufacture of the company's new coronavirus vaccine, but Pfizer took the unusual step of..
USATODAY.com
COVID: Cured cases near 80-lakh mark

COVID: Cured cases near 80-lakh mark

India's total cases surged to 85,91,731 after 38,074 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. 448 new deaths in last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,27,059 in the country. Currently, there are 5,05,265 active cases in India. Total cured cases stand at 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, total samples tested up to November 09 stands at 11, 96, 15, 857.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

BBC Breakfast BBC Breakfast Breakfast television programme on BBC One and BBC News channels in the United Kingdom

Charlie Sayt to Keir Starmer: Is Jeremy Corbyn anti-semitic?

Charlie Sayt to Keir Starmer: Is Jeremy Corbyn anti-semitic?

Sir Keir Starmer appears on BBC Breakfast and discusses whether he thinksJeremy Corbyn is anti-semitic following his suspension from the Labour Partyafter the EHRC's findings on anti-Semitism.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown

Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick tells BBC Breakfast that the Governmenthas no plans for a full national lockdown and the three-tier Covid-19 strategyremains in place.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Danny Dyer: People who went to Eton can't run this country

Danny Dyer: People who went to Eton can’t run this country

Danny Dyer has told BBC Breakfast the coronavirus pandemic has proved “peoplewho went to Eton” are unable to run the country. The Eastenders actor said hewanted "working class people" who have “lived a real life” to be givenresponsibility for how the UK is run.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
Business Minister 'concerned' over MP claims that northern England regions are being left behind

Business Minister 'concerned' over MP claims that northern England regions are being left behind

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast that he is concerned aboutthe claims from some MPs that regions in northern England are being 'leftbehind'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Local Coronavirus Hospitalizations Surge to Record High

Local Coronavirus Hospitalizations Surge to Record High

Hospital officials say they are in good shape due to planning, however staffing continues to be an issue as Covid-19 patients require a higher staff-to-patient ration for care

Credit: KQTVPublished
'Covid vaccine should be free': Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

Citizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark. An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:11Published
DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi

DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi

As coronavirus cases in the national capital surge once again, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital continues to treat virus infected patients free of cost. This COVID hospital at Ulan Batar Marg is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:39Published