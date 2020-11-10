Real interview footage with Michael Fagan, the man who broke into the Queen's bedroom Video Credit: Yahoo Style - Duration: 00:39s - Published 2 minutes ago Real interview footage with Michael Fagan, the man who broke into the Queen's bedroom In 1982, Michael Fagan, a painter and decorator, broke into Buckingham Palace and found himself face to face with the Queen. Fagan reportedly scaled a drain pipe and climbed into the palace through an unlocked window. This was the second time he had broken in, and the security breach led to the resignation of Willie Whitelaw, the Home Secretary at the time. The law was changed in 2007, when Buckingham Palace became a 'designated site,' so Fagan's offence would be deemed criminal, by today's standards. 0

