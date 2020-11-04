Global  
 

Collins Dictionary names ‘lockdown’ its word of the year for 2020

Collins Dictionary names ‘lockdown’ its word of the year for 2020

Collins Dictionary names ‘lockdown’ its word of the year for 2020

Collins Dictionary has named “lockdown” as its Word of the Year 2020 after asharp increase in its usage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The dictionary saidit added the term because it “encapsulates the shared experience of billionsof people who have had to restrict their daily lives in order to contain thevirus”.


